Aragonès sends the official letter to the COE to qualify for the 2030 Winter Games

07/15/2021 at 12:22 PM CEST

sport.es

As ‘Catalunya Ràdio’ has advanced, the Government has opened formal contacts with the Spanish Olympic Committee to present a candidacy for the 2030 Winter Olympic Games. Pere Aragonès, has sent a letter to the chairman of the committee, Alejandro Blanco Bravo, in which he formally asks to initiate conversations “for the possible presentation” of the candidacy.

“An opportunity that must go hand in hand with social consensus and that must allow the commitments of the United Nations 2030 Agenda to be developed,” the letter adds. Sources of the Presidency remind that the territory must endorse the candidacy through a consultation.

As sources from the Government explained to the ACN, now they will begin to consider how the candidacy should be and dialogue will begin with all territorial agents. Since, as they emphasize, the intention is for it to be a “sustainable country project.” Likewise, they remember that at the end of the process, it will be the territory through a consultation that decides whether or not to endorse the candidacy.

From the department of the Presidency, which has the competences in sports, they defend that the candidacy must have three axes: territorial cohesion, sustainability and citizen participation with involvement of the territory. They assure that it is not a bet only for 15 days but that they want to make a “global” approach for the entire Pyrenees.

In a motion passed last week in Parliament, ERC and JxCat voted differently on the matter. Junts voted in favor of a candidacy for 2030 “in accordance with the criteria of maximum environmental sustainability and the use of existing sports facilities, through participatory mechanisms that take into account all territorial sensitivities.” ERC abstained considering that the text was short and the CUP voted against. The anti-capitalists reject the candidacy as a “macro-project based on speculation.” Even so, he defends that it is the territory that decides on the Winter Olympics through a consultation.