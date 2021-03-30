Aragonès loses the second vote after another abstention from Junts … and starts the clock for new elections

ERC’s candidate for Presidency of the Generalitat, Pere Aragonès, has again lost another vote to become president of the Generalitarium after a new abstention by the Junts and not achieving the simple majority necessary in the second round.

Aragonès has asked for support from the Catalan chamber, followed by parliamentary leaders, from highest to lowest representation although ending with ERC. But he has failed to convince the other great pro-independence party in the chamber.

The vote ended with 42 votes in favor of Aragonès (ERC and CUP), 61 unfavorable and 32 abstentions. Thus, the investiture of the candidate for president, Pere Aragonès, has failed.

This is how we have followed the plenary session live:

