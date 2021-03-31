Aragonès does not achieve a simple majority to be invested president of the Generalitat

The Conversation Spain

Sensory marketing: consuming sensations, emotions and feelings

Shutterstock / small smiles As consumers, why do we eat a certain food? What do we value when it comes to eating it? What factors do we take into account when buying it? And perhaps more importantly: what makes us come back to buy more? As experts, how can we study consumer perceptions of food attributes? How can we model affective and cognitive attitudes as determinants of purchase intentions? This is how sensory marketing works Sensory marketing uses the senses of consumers and studies the perception, emotion, learning, preference, choice, evaluation, knowledge, judgment and buying behavior of these based on those. Its objective is to connect the sensations and perceptions of consumers about a product with the specific product of a specific company. What sensory marketing seeks is to develop a product personality that differentiates it from others and makes it the priority option in the purchase process. The four spheres of food quality Food has four spheres of quality: The first answers the question “Is the food safe?” This area encompasses the concept of food security. The second area is related to the organoleptic characteristics of the product and answers the question: “Is it good and does it give me pleasure?”, Although “good” and “pleasure” are complicated concepts to define in food. The third links the food with a specific origin, taking into account two aspects: Food quality certifications (Denominations of Origin and Protected Geographical Indications and Traditional Specialties Guaranteed); and whether the product is a fundamental part of the diet of the population of that specific place. The fourth area refers to production with sustainable criteria both from an environmental, social and economic point of view. Sensory marketing works with the second sphere (“good and pleasant”) and the third sphere (“origin and tradition”) of food quality. Sensations, emotions and feelings The perception of consumers about a product or brand depends on several factors: Previous knowledge. The expectations. The information that is derived from the different stimuli that each individual receives. Stimuli can arise from within or from outside the individual. Internal stimuli imply a previous experience: predisposition, motivations, attitudes … External stimuli are perceived through the senses; that is, they can be seen, smelled, touched … The sensation occurs when the stimulus affects the receptor (if external, the cells of a sensory organ). Perception is the awareness or understanding of sensory information (of sensations). An emotion is a psychophysiological reaction that represents modes of adaptation to certain stimuli of the individual when he perceives an important object, person, place, event or memory. Emotion directs attention and guides behavior. Motivations are closely related to emotions. A motivation is a driving force that initiates and directs behavior. A feeling is the result of a sum of emotions. It is more durable and can be verbalized (words). Thus, it refers to both a state of mind and a conceptualized emotion that determines that state of mind. The normal functioning of the brain changes depending on the underlying mood, and therefore, people’s rational decisions can be markedly affected by feelings. Converting sensations into emotions and, if possible, into feelings (that encourage repeat purchases of a certain product) is the ultimate goal of sensory marketing. Let’s not forget that eating is a sensual experience. Without sensuality there is no hedonic joy. Food and the senses So the question may be asked whether it makes sense to apply this approach to food. And the answer is obviously yes. We know that the origin (as a guarantee of quality), the general appearance and the color are key when buying. But the smell and the taste are to repeat purchases and in the construction of expectations, satisfaction and loyalty mechanisms. The author explains what sensory marketing is applied to citrus fruits. This article was originally published on The Conversation. Read the original. David Bernardo López Lluch does not receive a salary, nor does he carry out consulting work, nor does he own shares, nor does he receive funding from any company or organization that can benefit from this article, and he has declared that he lacks relevant links beyond the academic position cited.