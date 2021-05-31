Aragonès advocates starting the dialogue table “before the summer holidays”

The President of the Generalitat, Pere Aragonès, has affirmed that the negotiation table between the Generalitat and the central government it should be launched “before the summer holidays.”

In an interview with the newspaper ‘Ara’ this Sunday, he specified that this meeting between Executives should have a public part but also “a whole piece of discreet work to be able to advance in possible ways of solution and agreements “.

He has explained that in the coming weeks his will is gather the investiture forces, social and independence organizations and, “from there, add the more institutions the better.”

For him, the Government must be clear that dialogue and negotiation are necessary, and that “there will be no solution to the conflict either with a defeat on the Catalan side or with continued repression.”

He explained that he has had conversations via WhatsApp with the President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, and that they have agreed to “have a quiet conversation next week, with enough time to be able to prepare everything that is to come. “

Regarding the pardons for the prisoners of 1-O, he has defended that it is a measure that serves to alleviate the pain of their families but that the claim of independence is amnesty, and has asked the Government “Do not speculate with pardons and make a fair decision and make it quick.”

Despite the motion that trust agreed between the CUP and ERC In a period of two years to assess the management of the Government during that period, Aragonès has assured that his formation has “a project with a long view”, and that the agreement between both forces is conditioned by the end of the current legislature of the central Government .

“There are two years of continuity of a State Government that, despite the abysmal distance that we still have, has recognized that there is a political conflict that must be resolved, “he added.

About the distribution of European Next Generation EU funds, has assured that if it is done according to “objective criteria, Catalonia will obtain an important part of the resources”.

He has detailed that after the first one hundred days in office he would like to have “started the negotiation table of the conflict with the State” have advanced the axes of the next budget item of the Generalitat for 2022 and having started the pacts in the field of ecological transition, mental health and language rights.