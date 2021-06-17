Arachnophobia? Miles of cobweb cover Australian region

MEXICO CITY

This that we will tell you is the nightmare of any arachnophobic and even of those who are not.

In Gippsland, an Australian region located in the state of Victoria, several kilometers of land were covered with layers of cobwebs after the area was affected by heavy flooding.

Networking local residents have shared photos and videos terrifying in which thick cobweb blankets can be seen covering the meadows.

I, for one, welcome our new spider overlords. The heavy rains in Victoria have led to millions of spiders weaving literal spiderweb sheets to escape the heavy rains in a process known as ballooning. Lotje Mcdonald (lotjemcdonald63 on IG) pic.twitter.com/kchG5bdhiT – CSIRO (@CSIRO) June 16, 2021

Although it looks like a scene from a horror movie, it is ‘normal’ given the weather conditions ..

This is a surprisingly common phenomenon after floods, “University of Sydney ecologist Dieter Hochuli told 7 News.

When we have such heavy rains and floods, these animals that spend their lives cryptically on the ground can no longer live there and do exactly what we try to do: they move to higher ground. “

Parts of #Gippsland are covered in #spider web ?? !! The little black dots are spiders. There is web as far as the eye can see. This is near Longford #Victoria thanks Carolyn Crossley for the video pic.twitter.com/wcAOGU9ZTu (@mim_cook) June 15, 2021

