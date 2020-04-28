Aracely Arámbura with great cleavage celebrates the end of the series La doña | INSTAGRAM

The series that has given us so many moments where we could delight ourselves with Aracely Arámbula, the Lady has come to an end and its protagonist celebrated with a daring neckline.

Since 2017 we were able to see Aracely in her series La doña, starring in it in a spectacular way, as she gave us her most daring and rough side at the same time, however, the Telemundo program has come to an end this April 27, after of two long seasons where Luis Miguel’s ex was shown like never before.

Other stars of the performance participated in the series, such as Danna Paola, who participated in the first season and a part of the second, being the daughter of Altagracia Sandoval, whom Aracely represents, being La Doña.

There we could see a slightly different side of her because she is motherly and even made us cry.

This time, what has stood out is the way in which Aracely Arámbula celebrated the end of the series, because despite feeling very nostalgic and worrying about not being able to continue delighting her fans with her performance, she ended up consenting to the otherwise rising a photograph where it appears with a beautiful neckline that seduced thousands on its official Instagram.

In the photograph, the famous one appears posing in a blue dress with which she ended up showing a lot of her chest and thus consenting to her five million followers on the social network.

In his comment box, his fans arrived, both of the series and of his popularity that he already had years ago, since it has appeared in many novels, they came to express to him how much they liked it and how beautiful it is, also emphasizing that they are going His character will be greatly missed because he will put women on high, empowering them in a good way.

However, everything has an end and Araceli knows it so he said goodbye and I wish everyone to continue taking care of themselves and that they are very well

