Aracely Arámbula would cancel wedding with Luis Miguel in Oaxaca | Instagram

Apparently the actress Aracely Arámbula would have canceled the supposed wedding with Luis Miguel, which was scheduled to be held in Oaxaca, refer new sources.

It was during 2006, when a wave of rumors took over the lives of Aracely Arambula and Luis Miguel of those who indicated would arrive at the altar, however, in the end the link would not come to fruition after “The Chule“will cancel the engagement, they say.

What would be the reasons?

Everything seems to indicate that Luis Miguel Gallego sought to establish his relationship with the Mexican actress and singer, however, what could have separated them was that “they both thought differently,” according to journalist Jessica Sainz.

According to the specialist on the subject of Luis Miguel, he “Sol, wanted the protagonist of productions such as” La Doña “and” La Patrona “to dedicate herself completely to the home, but she refused and broke the engagement.

Sainz, spoke for the program Ventaneando in recent days, where they recalled at one point the relationship between the current host of “Master Chef Latino” and LuisMi.

For the collaborator, the relationship of the acclaimed couple in the show would not work because they both came from different backgrounds and ideas regarding marriage.

While Luis Miguel wanted Arámbula to dedicate himself completely to the home, she did not consider the idea of ​​giving up her career so she did not agree to Luis Miguel’s conditions, says the specialist on the subject.

Another point against is that as he explained, “Micky could not have adapted to the family dynamics of his then 46-year-old partner since Arámbula Jaques’s family is very close, while Luis Miguel had a very discreet life.

The actress of well-remembered soap operas such as “Abrazame muy fuerte”, “Acapulco, cuerpo y Alma” among many others, had two children with the music star and just in the final stretch of her second pregnancy began a new program.

A clear indication that the idea of ​​staying at home was far from their ideals, which would greatly annoy the “Puerto Rican star” they assure.

During the same year of the supposed wedding, it was the People en Español magazine announced during that same year that some versions claimed that the wedding did take place.

The publication pointed out at that time that the wedding between Miguel’s mother and Daniel Gallego Arámbula and Luis Miguel had taken place on a Thursday in May of that date.

According to various media, Arámbula Jaques and Gallego Basteri would have joined in a secret link at 1pm that day in Oaxaca, Mexico.

Media such as Escándalo Tv reported that the current singer of “Bad News” and also the record producer, Luis Miguel, would have starred in a discreet ceremony with only 60 guests, including Fernando Colunga.

Although the magazine contacted the actor’s publicist, who denied his participation, the controversy over the alleged wedding did not stop generating certain rumors which to this day continue to be clarified.

The truth is that apparently, the nationalized Mexican interpreter has been one step away from the altar twice, the first time with Issabela Camil whom Camila Sodi interprets under the name of Érika, who finally leaves the “Sol de México” with ring in hand.

The second, as far as is known, was with Aracely Arámbula, although in the midst of these versions, others also arise that refer to strong reasons why the relationship between the two figures ended up fracturing.

The theory about a supposed contract and “infidelities” on the part of both during the subsequent months of their relationship are just the tip of the iceberg, in the end it seems that the official versions from those involved will have to wait to be known, possibly one day.