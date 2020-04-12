Luis Miguel’s ex showed off his prominent butt in a tight wine-colored suit

Aracely Arámbula looks impressive.

Photo:

Monica Schipper / .

The protagonist of Doña 2, Aracely Arámbula, is a simply spectacular woman. Despite the crisis in the world, the Mexican has been very compassionate and has even collaborated with the pandemic through the campaign I join. The same one looks for donations to be able to buy clinical material like face masks and gloves for the people you need the most.

However, this has not been sufficient reason for the sensual mother of the children of Luis Miguel Don’t keep bragging about your beauty on social media, but not as often as before.

In this opportunity, Aracely Arámbula He published a photo with a wine-colored dress very tight to the body that highlights her tiny waist and her prominent rear. At the same time, the suit had a neckline through which part of her perfect breasts could be seen. Here we leave the photo for you to enjoy the beauty and sensuality of the beautiful Mexican.

We recommend you

.