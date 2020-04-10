Aracely Arámbula She is the protagonist of “La Doña” on Telemundo and one of the actresses most loved by the Latino public. Throughout her career, the actress has handled a very sensual image that burns television every time it appears.

To remember one of his hottest photo shoots, Arámbula shared a TBT on this retro Thursday. The photo was for the play Un Picasso where he appears without a bra.

With her back completely uncovered, Aracely showed herself half-naked in an image that continues to impress and make people talk.

We recommend you

.