Aracely Arámbula will sue Luis Miguel for not paying her children’s pension

According to information obtained by the show program ‘Windowing‘, the actress Aracely Arambula will appeal to all legal instances so that Luis Miguel fulfill your obligations as a parent, because He has not given pension to his children since the end of 2019.

It was in said medium that Guillermo Pous, Aracely’s lawyer, revealed that the singer will be sued following the breach.

“The agreement will be enforced in court, either in a jurisdiction in Mexico, in his place of residence, or in Florida, where Mr. Gallego’s (Luis Miguel) residence is currently located, ”Guillermo mentioned in an interview.

Pous also clarified that the actress has had to resort to her savings to support her children, since He has not received any kind of financial aid from the singer.

“It is well known that since the end of 2019 and the beginning of 2020, Mrs. Arámbula takes full charge of the expenses. The time that has elapsed has made the lady, with this health contingency, and that she does not have a job or the regular job she was used to, has made you have to use your savings to cover your children’s living expenses, which are lower”, He explained to the Mexican media.

In the same way, the lawyer said what would happen if at some point ‘El Sol’ justifies that it does not have money to pay the pension.

“It is something very simple; if you say you have no money, audits are requested first, the accounts are verified, the payments that you have received from the moment it happened, and in this way it is credited if you had money and did not want to pay, if you have not had money and do not pay, or if you are going to have money and with that will pay, “he said.

It was known that the pension that Arámbula asked the singer for about $ 30 thousand dollars a month, so if you have not paid since the date indicated by the Mexican actress¸ and doing the calculations correctly, the amount that Luis Miguel owes ranges from $ 360,000 to $ 540,000.