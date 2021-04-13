Aracely Arámbula reveals that she will not appear in the series about Luis Miguel – Las Noticias de Chihuahua – Entrelíneas

Since the premiere of the first season of the biographical series of singer Luis Miguel, actress Aracely Arámbula indicated that she was not interested in appearing, despite the fact that she had an important role in the life of the interpreter of “La Inconditional.” However, with the premiere of the second season on the doorstep, the star has announced that by asserting his right, he has won over the production broadcast on a streaming platform.

Through a statement, the protagonist of dramas such as “La Doña” and “La Patrona” assured that she never had the intention “to authorize the use and exploitation of my image as part of the biographical, real and / or fictional narrative in the series entitled Luis Miguel ”.

The actress also affirmed that her position was always clear and that it is a situation in which everyone can oppose, especially when the personal and private sphere of a person is transgressed.

“Even more so, when it is not a stage in our professional life despite being a public figure,” added Arámbula in the report, who signed the document.

The interpreter affirmed that after more than 20 years of career it has not been easy to take care of her image, so she invited all people to assert their rights and “stop thinking that there are things that cannot be achieved no matter how great make it look like the challenge ”.

On the other hand, Aracely Arámbula said that she has begun to write her memoirs, where “with prudence and discretion” her personal life and her transition to professionalism come together, reaching the moment of being a mother.

“Being that in this way they will be able to know the most transcendent stages; the reality told from the source and not by third parties unrelated to it, nor in a partial or biased way ”, the interpreter highlighted.

Lawyer Guillermo Pous shared on his Instagram account the final sentence of Arámbula’s document, which summarizes his perception of the situation: “Being a protagonist in someone’s life does not mean being a protagonist in their business.”

By: El Universal