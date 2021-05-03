Aracely Arámbula reveals how she surpassed Luis Miguel – Las Noticias de Chihuahua – Entrelíneas

After Aracely Arámbuela debuted as the host of the culinary reality show ‘MasterChef Latino’, the actress went viral for a video that began to circulate on TikTok, where she revealed how she surpassed Luis Miguel, with whom she had a relationship between 2005 and 2009.

“Up beautiful, let’s go ahead that it can, if I came from a person that everyone wanted, why not you?”, Explains the beloved and beautiful actress to her thousands of followers.

“As my niece says: If you came out of … Why am I not going to get out of the cockroach (laughs)”, the singer also concludes.

The video went viral and has been circulating through all social networks, where hundreds of women have applauded the advice of Aracely, who we remember has two children of the singer.

On the other hand, it was “Chule” herself who confirmed that she will not appear in the second season of ‘Luis Miguel: La Serie’, a Netflix production, for which she has refused to share her life testimony with “El Sol de México” .