Aracely Arámbula She is one of the most beautiful and talented actresses in the entertainment world, and also one of the celebrities who for 13 years has had the joy of celebrating Mother’s Day next to her offspring.

However, the protagonist of the famous series “La Doña” explained that her foray into motherhood was not easy, since she waited a long time to get pregnant with her first child, Miguel.

During an interview for a Mexican television program, the actress recalled the moment when she confirmed that she was expecting a baby.

“The moment I found out, that I said ‘Yes, I am pregnant’, it was such a beautiful emotion that I started crying because we spent a year looking for Miguel, so when it happened, it was a very special day and it was the exact moment », declared Arámbula.

However, she confessed that this process was not easy, because for several months both she and her partner experienced the disappointment of not crystallizing their dream of having a child together.

“We had been looking for Miguel for a year and every month nothing happened, so already in my head I said: ‘I am going to relax,’ but it is such a great emotion to see that one can create that life,” he said.

Almost two years later it would arrive Daniel, her second son, and together with Miguel they have become Aracely’s greatest loves.

On the other hand, the actress indicated that despite being confined by the coronavirus outbreak, she will celebrate Mother’s Day as a family with her children, siblings and parents.

We will make a cake with my sister. I am very happy because I am going to spend it with my parents and all my family, my brother, his wife. My mom, sister-in-law and I are going to celebrate here, “she revealed.

