Aracely Arámbula Master Chef Latino will conduct, new version

The actress Aracely Arámbula comes to Tv Azteca to meet a new challenge, to be the star host of the popular TV show Latino Master Chef, after several rumors that revolved around the actress and the production of the culinary competition, finally confirm the new news.

While for his part, Anette michele one of the best-known faces of the broadcast, it is speculated that he is leaving the Ajusco production company, at the same time it welcomes the talented into its ranks Aracely Arambula, which appears in the trailers, encouraging participants to do their best to impress the chefs.

Welcome to the most prestigious culinary competition in the world. Each of you has the same dream, but only one will become the winner of $ 100,000 and the title that will change your life forever: Be the first Latino MasterChef! ”.

With this, the consolidated host of Master Chef, Anette Michele, says goodbye to the television station where she has collaborated for several years and as well as to one of the most profitable projects in which she shared various moments with the chefs.

Now it is Aracely Arámbula who will be accompanying the chefs and contestants of the most popular stoves on television in the new version of Master Chef México.

On this occasion, “La Chule” will lead the new edition of “Master Chef Latino” according to the statement that they officially rendered on the premiere of the program.

The recent protagonist of series such as “La Doña” and “La Patrona” will now be in charge of narrating the challenges and challenges of the competitors who fight to be crowned the best chef recognized on television.

When will the premiere be?

The premiere of this production is scheduled for next May 1 at 12:00, however, it will be broadcast on the Azteca Uno signal on television.

The reality show that has the participation of chef Benito Molina, will be broadcast through Tv Azteca digital platforms, on social networks and the reality site “MasterChef México” as well as the Tv Azteca live app.

Nowadays the television station of the Ajusco has been gaining more and more ground to the competition since it will not only premiere this new program but also another of its most famous reality shows, gives a lot to talk about, we refer to “La Voz Kids” in its 2021 edition, where figures such as Belinda, María José, Camilo and Mau & Ricky participate.

The four figures make up the cast of judges who have already formed their teams in order to discover the best talent in reality, the successful selection of this team made up of established artists and new talents has placed the Ajusco programming among the favorites.

For her part, Belinda is one of those who has mostly seen the fruits of her participation in this competition pay off, since her popularity today keeps her in the public eye almost daily.

He said “No” to Luis Miguel: The Series

Although the participation of the star in the acclaimed Netflix series that portrays the life of Luis Miguel was expected, Aracely, mother of the two children of the “Sun” confirmed in recent days that she will not participate or appear in any way in the story.

Being a protagonist in someone’s life does not mean being a protagonist in their business, it would be one of the most forceful statements from one of the most prominent faces on the small screen.

Likewise, he reiterated: “I never had the intention of authorizing the use of my image,” despite the fact that in past interviews his lawyer would have revealed that the histrionic was in negotiations with the production, which gave rise to speculation about his future participation.