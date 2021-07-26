Aracely Arámbula is sincere about her relationship with Luis Miguel – Las Noticias de Chihuahua – Entrelíneas

Aracely Arámbula’s relationship with Luis Miguel was one of the most anticipated episodes in the Netflix series that portrays the life of El Sol. But the actress, who before the premiere of the second season revealed that she would not appear in the biopic, has said now why he did not want his story to be told in the famous series.

From Acapulco, Aracely gave an interview to the magazine Who, where she spoke about the series, her book and her relationship with the interpreter of Under the Table.

The actress spoke for the first time about her memories of the relationship she had with Luis Miguel and from which her two children were born.

“It is a very beautiful story (the one that lived with El Sol). I would like a memoir, first of all my children are going to know it, they already know it, I have told them certain things, brush strokes, such as the presentation that their Dad, when he said: ‘He’s a boy and his name will be Miguel’, the photo in which Daniel is in my belly. They see all that, which is a beauty ”, he commented for the magazine Who.

La Chule affirmed that she would not dare to make any negative comment about the father of her children, because she respects and the figure that he represents with his children, whom she adores with all her heart, and also respects the love story that she and ‘El Sol’ came to live.

“I feel that in life everything has to be taken in the kindest way, no matter how angry you are, there must be a moment of meditation, to get the best out of it because for me the family is the most important thing, and it would never affect my children When they ask me about their father, I will never say something negative because I lived a beautiful story and I had them ”, assured Arámbula.

“The great love for which we had two children and that is beautiful, because one has the right to express what he wants to say, in the hands of other people I decided not and at this moment I am not going to leave neither in the second nor in the third, none, “said Arámbula.

“Three years ago they offered it to me, but I was so involved in my series (La doña), that when Karla, the producer, was in my camper and I told her: ‘I’m doing a program here that is not from my life, I like to act’. To leave it stipulated, we spoke Leonardo, Guillermo Pous and I so that they cannot use my image even with another name ”, he added.