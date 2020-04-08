Aracely Arámbula in a bikini dazzles her fans on Instagram | INSTAGRAM

The beautiful actress and singer, Aracely Arámbula, left her fans dazzled with a photograph in which she appears in a bikini and very beautiful, where she took the opportunity to wish everyone a good night and, above all, health.

The gentlemen who follow her were more than delighted with this photograph of Luis Miguel’s ex-girlfriend, who Lucio a fantastic body.

The famous actress is now a celebrity on the internet, because there she has more than 5 million followers, who are on the lookout for her publications and this was no exception, because they could not pass such a good photo.

She has also become a fitness girl who promotes health, exercise and in these difficult times wishes everyone to be in good health, but above all that they are spending this social distance as well as possible taking care of themselves at home.

In this image we can see Araceli in a bikini with which she made her fans fall in love, showing off one of her best curves: her smile, since it is very important for her to maintain positivism and much more in times as difficult as those we find ourselves in. living.

Her bikini photo reached 147,000 likes in less than 24 hours, a quite high number that shows the great love they have for her and the great support she receives from those who follow her.

In fact, the young Mexican has also shared some motivational videos to help her followers to motivate themselves and not fall into despair, since in one of her videos she promotes doing small things at home to keep going. That video was also very well received, achieving that everyone will come to thank you in your comment box, since it has really helped them.

Araceli is very active on her official Instagram where she uploads photos of her very beautiful and where she also shares scenes from the second season of La Doña, a series where the actress is the protagonist, so she dedicates herself to doing some publicity.

