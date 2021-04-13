Aracely Arámbula did not authorize the use and exploitation of her image in Luis Miguel: La Serie

Because being a protagonist in someone’s life does not mean being a protagonist of their businesses, Aracely Arambula did not authorize the use and exploitation of his image in Luis Miguel: The Serie.

So, in the second season, which will premiere on Netflix on Sunday, the story of “La Chule”, mother of the singer’s two children, who in fiction is played by Diego Boneta.

“This is a prerogative that we all have and we can object to its use, especially when it can transgress the personal and private sphere of a person, even more so, when it is not a stage of our professional life despite being a public figure, “the actress wrote in a statement.

Guillermo Pous, Arámbula’s lawyer, stated that initially the series producer contacted her client to include her in the narrative, but she let them know that she had no intention of participating and that they could not make use of her image either.

Later, the singer also asked the lawyer to intervene in a formal way with the producer.

“I have a good relationship with the producer for this and other matters. I contacted them and expressed the decision of Mrs. Arámbula that I did not have the will to participate.

“This is a right which, in case it is not respected, there is always the alternative of being enforced through legal means; there was no further negotiation, because there was no offer, only a few calls and emails, and our position was absolutely clear ”.

Yesterday, Aracely celebrated that respect for her privacy has been achieved, and announced that she herself will tell her version of events in an autobiography.

“What they wanted to do here was not a review of her professional life, but to invade the private or intimate personal sphere, and she says, if it is going to be told, she can tell it, and not through an investigation in which neither the protagonist does not even participate and they end up merging what they want ”, declared the lawyer.

Before concluding his statement, he confirmed an idea that he had been thinking about for a long time.

“I am pleased to share with you that I have started the project of write my memoirs, where with prudence and discretion my personal life has been involved in its transition to the professional one and reaching the moment of being a mother, being that in this way they will be able to know the most transcendent stages “, he assured.

The second season of Luis Miguel: The Series premieres on Sunday, April 18.

BY: Lorena Corpus