Aracely Arámbula called Luis Miguel “cockroach”. Hurt?

The actress, Aracely Arámbula has shown herself to be a strong woman who has been able to overcome some bitter drinks in her life, particularly with Luis Miguel who would you call “Cockroach?”

It was through some past videos, which have given a lot to talk about where the “The Chule“would throw strong hints at his former partner, the so-called”Sun of Mexico“According to comments from a well-known journalist, Arámbula, he spends his time throwing” hints “at the nationalized Mexican artist.

This controversy was taken up in the program “Hoy” where they highlighted the moment in which the “TV actress“I would call” LuisMi “a cockroach.”

As my niece says, if you left mmm (Luis Miguel) why am I not going to leave the “cockroach”, was the message with which Aracely Arámbula unleashed the controversy in a video that she shared on her Instagram account.

The “host of Master Chef Latino” shared a video in which she sought to inspire women to be strong and say goodbye to toxic relationships.

Although “the 46-year-old Chihuahuense” never mentioned the name of the interpreter of “You know one thing”, those who will listen to her did not hesitate for a moment to know that it was Luis Miguel when she mentioned that he was “a person everyone wanted “.

It was the former partner of “Micky”, Aracely Arámbula Jaques, who addressed the issue several weeks ago about how did he overcome his relationship? With the famous music idol, through her own experiences, Aracely sent a message to all women.

If I left, why not you? ”, The actress Aracely Arámbula decided to become the voice of many women who have experienced a situation of” heartbreak “so she” remembered “how she overcame her past relationship with Luis Miguel.

His statements have not ceased to cause a stir since although he does not mention the “divo from Mexico”, most know his love past with the “Puerto Rican” whom he has also claimed for the “estrangement” that exists towards his two children.

Currently, Gallego lives in the city of Miami in an apartment that they say is located in a luxurious skyscraper, from where he has been a refugee since the start of the pandemic.

For his part, the hints or comments from Aracely Arámbula do not seem to reach the artist who until today has shown no interest in getting closer to Miguel and Daniel Gallego, Arámbula, two of the children he had during his marriage with the protagonist of “La Doña” .

It is the journalist of the show business, Shanik Berman who assures that Aracely Arámbula’s annoyance has been evident on several occasions since until today she has called him “cockroach” five times, a word to which the singer today has frequently resorted.

In addition, the now resident of Los Angeles, has not only used social networks to launch comments supposedly towards the singer, but also would have the music as a pretext.

It should be remembered that the actress of series and soap operas such as “Prisionera de Amor”, “Acapulco, cuerpo y alma”, and “Canción de amor”, released in 2020 her most recent single, “Bad news”, in which They assure it would also be inspired by the star of Mexico.