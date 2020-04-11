Aracely Arámbula appears next to Leonardo Garcia very beautiful and smiling on Instagram. The famous soap opera gallant published several images in the company of La Doña de Telemundo and together with these wrote:

“A few days ago we went to visit Aracely Arámbula with my great friend and brother film director Kenneth Muller at the theater. She divine, beautiful, precious, charming. The spectacular work. Congratulations Araceli ”.

View this post on Instagram a few days ago we went to visit @aracelyarambula with my great friend and brother the film director @ kenneth.muller at #theater she divine beautiful beautiful charming, espectacular the spectacular play congratulations Araceli !!! A post shared by Leonardo García👀🤟👣 (@leonardogarciaof) on Apr 11, 2020 at 10:22 am PDT

The image highlights the beauty of both Hispanic television stars, who now that the actress does not have television exclusivity could star in some new love story.

The Mexican is one of the most beloved actresses on social networks, and it is her fans who often feed Instagram with the constant videos that revive the hot and sensual scenes of Arámbula in the most hot projects of Telemundo.

View this post on Instagram #Repost @arambulafrancia with @get_repost ・ ・ ・ #Memories # LaDoña #LaPatrona 🙏🏻 ✨ #Tbt My wonderful @aracelyarambula Have a great Thursday full of love and joy I adore you 😍 you are admirable Thank you for each of your characters Thank you for existing your Redis loves you and adores you … 😍 I hope you like the video🙏🏻 A post shared by Amo el arte yAmo serMama🏃🏻🏃🏻💃🏼 (@aracelyarambula) on Apr 9, 2020 at 10:18 pm PDT

