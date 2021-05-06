Aracely Arámbula and her advice to get over an ex

Aracely Arámbula knows what it is like to have been through a love disappointment and to do nothing more than think about that person you would like to be by your side. Days full of tears and ice cream, not wanting to go out and with little visibility into the future. But she also knows the advantages of overcoming a broken heart and thanks to life’s experience, she is now much wiser and sent some fun advice to those who may be heartbroken.

“Up beautiful, let’s go ahead, if we can”, the actress is also heard saying, who appears very smiling in the clip. What caused the most curiosity was the hint he made, which many took as a reference to the relationship he had with the father of his children, Luis Miguel.

“If I came from a person that everyone loved, why not you?” He continued with his message without losing his smile full of optimism to show that even the darkest days can be left behind.

And he concluded with another possible hint to El Sol: “As my niece says: ‘If you came out of mmh-mmh-mmh, why am I not going to leave the cockroach?'”, He expressed with a laugh that infected the woman that accompanied her.

The complicated goodbye of Aracely Arámbula and Luis Miguel

Although the couple has kept the details of their relationship as secretive as possible, over time it has transcended the time in which their love story unfolded. In 2005 the couple was seen publicly after rumors of romance. They had two children, Michael Y Daniel; and their separation became known in 2009.

© GrosbyGroup Aracely Arámbula had two children with Luis Migue, Miguel and Daniel

In recent days, the issue of paying the children’s pension came up again, since apparently the singer has not fulfilled his obligation for a year. “Since the end of 2019 and the beginning of 2020, Mrs. Arámbula takes full charge of the expenses incurred for all the activities of her children,” she said. Guillermo Pous, Aracely’s lawyer, who also showed that they could sue him for this reason.

Subscribe to our newsletter. Be the first to know the news about your favorite celebrities and royalty and discover the latest trends in fashion and beauty.