Arabic Baby Girl Names – 40 Popular Arabic Baby Girl Names and Their Meanings

Welcome to a game I like to call: “WTF do I name my baby?” It’s super simple. We come bearing a list of potential baby names for your future lil chonk monster, and you can choose the one you like best by adding it to that never-ending list in your Notes app.

We’ve already given you the lowdown on Irish baby names, literary baby names, and just a big ol ‘list of generally awesome unisex names, so this list is specifically dedicated to Arabic baby girl names (although, of course, these could work for babies of any sex).



If you’re familiar with Arabic, you may not be surprised to find that a lot of the baby names on this list have direct translations and meanings from the Quran. With that being said, these names have also been anglicized or modified to make them easier to spell, pronounce, or understand in English.

And yeah, it’s actually pretty cool that naming your child “Akilah” is not only a cute name to flex but also directly translates to “clever and bright.” And if the meaning and gorgeous names aren’t enough convincing for you, some popular celebs even have their names featured on this list (hint: one of them rhymes with Brianna …)

So right this way for 40 Arabic baby girl names and their meanings, courtesy of BabyNames.net.

1. Aaliyah: exalted / sublime

two. Aisha: one who is alive

3. Amani: aspirations

Four. Akilah: clever / bright

5. Djamila: gorgeous woman

6. Elham: inspiring

7. Farah: joy

8. Fatima: one who abstains

9. Gamila: gorgeous woman

10. Iesha: one who is alive

eleven. Ishtar: goddess of love

12. Jamila: gorgeous woman

13. Kamaria: the moon

14. Karyme: generous friend

fifteen. Khadija: the first wife of Prophet Muhammad

16. Layla: woman of the night

17. Lilac: woman of the night

18. Lina: little palm tree

19. Malika: female ruler / queen

twenty. Nabila: of noble character

twenty-one. Nahla: drink of water

22. Nasira: supporter

2. 3. Nashwa: euphoria

24. Nawra: bloom

25. Niesha: full of life

26. Nura: filled with light

27. Oma: thriving

28. Qadira: full of power

29. Rihanna: unclear

30. Sabah: forenoon

31. Sada: good luck

32. Sahar: daybreak

33. Salma: safe, peaceful

3. 4. Shakira: grateful, thankful

35. Takisha: healthy and alive

36. Thana: praise

37. Yadira: unclear

38. Zahra: radiant

39. Zaina: lovely or pretty

40. Zeinab: flower of the desert

