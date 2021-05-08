Arabic Baby Girl Names – 40 Popular Arabic Baby Girl Names and Their Meanings

Welcome to a game I like to call: “WTF do I name my baby?” It’s super simple. We come bearing a list of potential baby names for your future lil chonk monster, and you can choose the one you like best by adding it to that never-ending list in your Notes app.
We’ve already given you the lowdown on Irish baby names, literary baby names, and just a big ol ‘list of generally awesome unisex names, so this list is specifically dedicated to Arabic baby girl names (although, of course, these could work for babies of any sex).
If you’re familiar with Arabic, you may not be surprised to find that a lot of the baby names on this list have direct translations and meanings from the Quran. With that being said, these names have also been anglicized or modified to make them easier to spell, pronounce, or understand in English.
And yeah, it’s actually pretty cool that naming your child “Akilah” is not only a cute name to flex but also directly translates to “clever and bright.” And if the meaning and gorgeous names aren’t enough convincing for you, some popular celebs even have their names featured on this list (hint: one of them rhymes with Brianna …)
So right this way for 40 Arabic baby girl names and their meanings, courtesy of BabyNames.net.
1. Aaliyah: exalted / sublime
two. Aisha: one who is alive
3. Amani: aspirations
Four. Akilah: clever / bright
5. Djamila: gorgeous woman
6. Elham: inspiring
7. Farah: joy
8. Fatima: one who abstains
9. Gamila: gorgeous woman
10. Iesha: one who is alive
eleven. Ishtar: goddess of love
12. Jamila: gorgeous woman
13. Kamaria: the moon
14. Karyme: generous friend
fifteen. Khadija: the first wife of Prophet Muhammad
16. Layla: woman of the night
17. Lilac: woman of the night
18. Lina: little palm tree
19. Malika: female ruler / queen
twenty. Nabila: of noble character
twenty-one. Nahla: drink of water
22. Nasira: supporter
2. 3. Nashwa: euphoria
24. Nawra: bloom
25. Niesha: full of life
26. Nura: filled with light
27. Oma: thriving
28. Qadira: full of power
29. Rihanna: unclear
30. Sabah: forenoon
31. Sada: good luck
32. Sahar: daybreak
33. Salma: safe, peaceful
3. 4. Shakira: grateful, thankful
35. Takisha: healthy and alive
36. Thana: praise
37. Yadira: unclear
38. Zahra: radiant
39. Zaina: lovely or pretty
40. Zeinab: flower of the desert
