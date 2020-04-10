By Rania El Gamal and Vladimir Soldatkin

DUBAI / MOSCOW, Apr 10 (.) – Saudi Arabia, Russia and their allies will pressure Mexico on Friday to join an agreement for a collective reduction of oil production equivalent to 10% of world supplies and will seek that the United States and other producers cut 5% more.

The downgrade plan tops the agenda for the videoconference to be held on Friday by the energy ministers of the Group of 20 large economies (G-20), after Moscow, Riyadh and other members of OPEC + reached an agreement in negotiations on Thursday. marathoners, later frustrated by Mexico’s reservations about the initiative.

Crude prices have plunged to their lowest in two decades due to measures taken to curb the spread of the coronavirus, which caused a collapse in oil demand, as well as the pulse between Moscow and Riyadh due to market share, which flooded the extra supply market.

United States President Donald Trump has threatened OPEC leader Saudi Arabia, who is hosting the meeting on Friday, with punitive measures if he does not fix the problems of excess supply, which have impacted the budgets of the producer nations and American companies, which extract the oil at a higher cost.

As OPEC + tried to close a cut deal after 10 hours of video conferencing, Trump spoke on the phone with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin and with Saudi King Salman.

“We had a great conversation about oil production and OPEC, so that we can get our industry to do better than now,” Trump said.

Mexico, which has long been at odds with Washington over Trump’s plan to build a wall between the two countries, is less concerned about low oil prices, as it has a hedging program that protects it from declines.

The G-20 video conference, in which the US Secretary of Energy, Dan Brouillette, will participate, is scheduled to start at 1200 GMT.

The executive director of the International Energy Agency (IEA), Fatih Birol, said he hopes the G-20 meeting will restore stability in the oil markets.

The markets were closed on Friday for the commemoration of Easter in many countries.

Benchmark Brent crude prices closed at around $ 32 on Thursday, half the level it was at the end of 2019, despite unprecedented cuts under consideration by OPEC +.

West Texas Intermediate (WTI) prices closed below $ 23 a barrel, a level that leads to losses for most of the US oil industry.

OPEC +, which encompasses the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, Russia and other allies, drew up combined cut plans of 10 million barrels per day (bpd) in May and June, amid calls for the United States and others to add a reduction of 5 million bpd.

However, even if an agreement is reached on these cuts, which will reduce the equivalent of 15% of world production, the market will continue to have an overabundance of crude, as demand has fallen to 30%.

(Additional report by Florence Tan in Singapore; written by Simon Cameron-Moore; edited in Spanish by Carlos Serrano)