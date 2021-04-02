Arab mission Hope reaches orbit of Mars

As scheduled, at 4:57 p.m. (Spanish peninsular time), the Hope probe (Esperanza in Spanish or Al-Amal in Arabic) has reached the orbit of the red planet, as confirmed by those responsible for this mission of United Arab Emirates (UAE), thus becoming the fifth country or space power to do so (after Russia, the US, Europe and India).

The event occurs just one day before China also inserts its Tianwen-1 spacecraft into the orbit of Mars, and one week after NASA’s Perseverance vehicle lands on its surface on February 18.

The United Arab Emirates becomes the fifth country or power to reach Mars, after Russia, the United States, Europe and India, and one day before China predictably does.

Hope had to run her six Delta-V thrusters for 27 minutes to slow her cruising speed. from 121,000 km / h to about 18,000 km / h that have allowed it to achieve orbital insertion. The maneuver has been carried out with autonomous systems, since there is a delay in the radio signal of about 11 minutes with the Earth that prevents direct operations from being managed.

“The insertion into the Martian orbit has been the most critical and dangerous part of the mission, since the Hope probe was exposed to stresses and pressures that it had never faced before, “he said. Omran sharaf, project manager from the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center (MBRSC).

“Although we had spent six years designing and testing the system tirelessly, there is no way to fully simulate the impact of the deceleration and navigation necessary to achieve insertion autonomously”, adds Sharaf, who stressed that they were entrusted “build but don’t buy” the systems.

For its part, Sarah bint Yousef Al Amiri, Minister of Advanced Technology of the Emirates and president of the Emirati Space Agency, recalled that the probe arrives at Mars on a double anniversary: ​​“In 2021 we commemorate the 50th anniversary of the birth of the Emirates, and also the half century since the landing of the first man-made object on the red planet (the Soviet Mars 3 probe in 1971). It marks an important point for us for the UAE to continue to direct the future of its economy towards research, science and technology ”.

Study meteorology during a Martian year

Now Hope will maintain this orbit, calibrating and testing its research instruments, before moving to its properly scientific orbit, from which it will provide the first complete image of the meteorology of the red planet throughout a Martian year (687 Earth days).

Hessa Al Matroushi, scientific director of the mission at the MBRSC explains that the spacecraft will describe an elliptical orbit for the next two years around Mars, “allowing the planet’s atmosphere to be analyzed in a unique way in different places and through the different stations with its scientific instrumentation. , which will explore the different atmospheric layers establishing a new and global perspective of their behavior and connections ”.

The Hope probe, equipped with three scientific instruments (a camera and two spectrometers) will provide the first complete image of the meteorology of the red planet throughout a Martian year

Over the next two months, Hope will conduct instrumentation and systems tests moving in an elliptical orbit between 1,000 and 49,380 km above the surface of Mars. After a data validation and testing phase, about six weeks after navigating that orbit, in April 2021, the scientific exploration will begin.

The probe has a 20,000-43,000 km elliptical science orbit, which will be completed every 55 hours, obtaining a global image of the planet every nine days. His three instruments, a high resolution camera and two spectrometers (one infrared and one ultraviolet)), will make it possible to study the changes in the Martian climate between the upper and lower atmosphere, as well as to complete the first image of the atmospheric dynamics and the planet’s climate at all times of the day and through all the seasons of the year.

The three instruments of the Hope probe. / EMM

In developing scientific instruments, Emirati engineers have relied on the collaboration and advice from American colleagues who work at the universities of Colorado, California, Arizona and Berkeley. Altogether, the project has cost about 200 million dollars.

The first data of the mission will be published in September and made available to the scientific community international. Afterwards, the results of the investigations will be presented in early December.

According to its promoters, this mission was designed to accelerate innovation and scientific research in the Emirates, as well as for inspire younger generations in the Middle East to study science and technology careers.

