Photo: Acento.com.do/Archivo/Fernando Aquino, community activist and Democratic candidate for the City Council of New York City

NEW YORK – Fernando Aquino, a community activist and Democratic candidate for the City Council of New York City, urged the Central Electoral Board of the Dominican Republic to immediately begin preparations to facilitate the vote of Dominicans abroad in the upcoming elections July 5 presidential elections.

“There is no more important action in guaranteeing fair governance than respecting the right to vote. There is no justification for Dominicans living abroad, who have more than demonstrated a civic and material commitment to their country, not to be allowed to participate in the process to choose the rulers, “said Aquino.

According to data from the Central Electoral Board, some 595,879 Dominicans can vote abroad, with 406,536 living in the United States and approximately 100.00 between Spain and Italy.

He stressed that the COVID-19 pandemic cannot be used as an excuse, since in New York State there are already scheduled primary elections for June 23, in which voters have the option of voting by mail or in person. , in which the parties will choose their candidates for the United States Congress and the State Assembly and Senate.

He added that many states are also doing the same, taking the social distancing precautions recommended by health authorities.

“It is truly regrettable that in the midst of a crisis that will affect the quality of life of all Dominicans around the world dramatically, we have to dedicate time to summon the authorities of the Central Electoral Board to comply with its mandate and with the law and organize the electoral process that does not exclude approximately 7 percent of voters.

Aquino stated that the refusal to facilitate voting abroad seems more like sabotage than a reasonable action, since there is already a precedent of not allowing voting in the past internal conventions of Dominican parties, which questions the legitimacy of the candidate selection processes.

According to data from the Central Electoral Board itself, some 595,879 Dominicans can vote abroad, with 406,536 living in the United States and approximately 100.00 between Spain and Italy.