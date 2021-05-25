aquatic drones that help control marine fauna

Climate change is leading to rising sea levels, due to high temperatures and melting Arctic ice. According to NASA, global mean sea level has risen 7 inches (about 17 cm) in the last century; and the average world temperature has increased 1.5º C since 2000.

For this reason, Salidrone, a company based in Alameda (California), has created some aquatic drones that navigate the Pacific Ocean and try to combat this environmental problem. These devices, which have the same company name, collect meteorological and ocean data and count the fish and wildlife that it encounters.

In terms of appearance, saildrones look like a kind of kayak with pontoons about 7 meters long and are bright red with a solar panel sail and a tail similar to that of an airplane.

These aquatic drones have integrated a series of data sensors, radar equipment and high-resolution cameras with which they monitor ocean factors, such as currents, wind speeds, solar radiation, temperature, humidity or emissions of air. CO₂. The data they collect is sent via satellite to Saildrone’s headquarters and analyzed there.

“For the past seven to eight years, we’ve been using them to collect ocean data and help inform our science about things like climate change, meteorology and oceonography,” explained Brian Connon, Vice President of Ocean Mapping at Saildrone, on CNET.

These devices have artificial intelligence to move autonomously and carry out missions anywhere in the world without needing the help of a human hand. Saildrones are capable of traveling in hostile environments, such as the Arctic, and thus their information can be very useful for various investigations and for the safety of crews.

The Surveyor, a huge autonomous saildrone, is preparing to map all of Earth’s oceans, which make up more than 70% of the surface. “It is equipped with probes that can record the depths of the bottom,” Cannon said. And we hope to use that to fill in all the gaps with what we call bathymetry around the world. “

In addition, water drones also help control overfishing, as they use sonar technology to count fish populations and inform governments of how many individuals can be caught per season.

To date, more than 100 saildrones have been built for different missions. In 2019, one of these drones traveled more than 2,200 kilometers around Antarctica to observe carbon dioxide emissions. In October last year, the company used its drones to identify possible illegal activities, such as drug smuggling or illegal fishing.

“We are trying to help everyone understand the Earth. I think it’s really a great mission for a company to be able to do this, ”Cannon concludes in reference to his project.

