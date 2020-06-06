The Valencian company Aquaservice has become the first in the bottled water sector in Spain in obtaining the Aenor certificate against the Covid-19 VID-19, a seal that applies both to the production centers of its springs and to its delegations and to its security protocols in home delivery for homes and for companies.

As reported by the company, the certificate of Aenor is an external guarantee on the suitability and effectiveness of the measures applied by the company against the coronavirus. At the same time, the seal endorses that these initiatives comply with the guidelines set by the Ministry of Health, the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health and other sectoral guides that guarantee the production and distribution of bottled water safely.

For the CEO and co-founder of Aquaservice Alberto Gutierrez this certification demonstrates the will to create “not only a protected workplace” for staff but also the commitment to more than 350,000 clients “To whom we can guarantee a safe product and distribution”.

«The achievement of this AENOR certificate it is the result of our responsibility towards society to stop, among all, the spread of the coronavirus, ”Gutiérrez maintained, noting that before the virus arrived in Spain, Aquaservice began taking preventive measures so that this contingency plan and the established protocols“ are what They have allowed us to be the first in the bottled water sector to obtain this certification. ”

Aenor’s evaluation assumes a complete approach to the management of Aquaservice against Covid-19 both in the protocols established and applied as well as in the training and information of all its personnel, in matters of Occupational Risk Prevention, as well as waste management and organizational measures to minimize risks and preserve business continuity.

This certification se adds to the entity’s commitment to the audited quality of all its processes and products since it has the ISO 9001 Quality Management certificates as well as the ISO 14001 Environmental Management certificate that supervises, among other aspects, the minimum generation of waste and CO2 to take care of Nature.

Likewise, the company with headquarters in Paterna has ISO 22000 and IFS Food certification issued by the Global Food Safety Initiative that guarantees the safety and food quality of its products.