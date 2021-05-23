Aquaplaning: what is it, how to avoid it and how to deal with it

The aquaplaning is one of the most dangerous phenomena you can experience behind the wheel, which basically consists of the loss of adhesion as a result of an excessive amount of water on the road, especially in times of heavy rains such as winter and autumn. Thus, given the importance of aquaplaning, the DGT reminds us from its Twitter profile what it consists of and what are the main factors on which it depends, as well as how to act in case of suffering from it.

📣What favors the # acuaplanin⚠️ prop ▶ ️The #speed

What causes: the tire loses grip and slips. What to do: Don't stop, hold the steering wheel well and correct the trajectory later.

What is aquaplaning and what factors does it depend on?

The aquaplaning It is a phenomenon that occurs when the tires are not able to evacuate enough water, so that a very significant or total loss of adherence, because basically the tire would be floating on said water, thus causing the loss of control of the car as happens when driving on a plate of ice.

Tires undergoing a water evacuation test

Aquaplaning depends mainly on three factors, of which we can control two of them, and therefore, prevent it from manifesting itself or making it less intense and dangerous. The first, and on which we cannot act, is the amount of accumulated water, since it is a function of how much it is raining and the drainage conditions of the road. On the other hand, we can adapt the velocity (the higher the speed, the higher the risk of hydroplaning) and the tire condition (Do not circulate with a lower pressure than recommended or with a very worn tread, because although the legal minimum is 1.6 mm, the ideal is to replace them when the depth decreases by 3 mm).

However, these are not all the conditions that influence the appearance and intensity of the aquaplanig, since there are others that our car imposes, and therefore, we could say that they are not avoidable. Specifically, we are referring to vehicle weight, since the greater the weight, the more difficult it is for that buoyancy, as well as the tire width, since the greater the width, the greater the surface in contact with the water, giving rise to a greater vertical resultant. That said, it should be added that in the case of circulate with pressures that are too low there is a greater probability that this phenomenon of aquaplaning will appear, especially if our car is very heavy, as it will increase the contact surface.

How to act in case of aquaplaning?

However, despite adjusting your speed and driving with tires in good condition, it is possible that in the end you will end up experiencing the phenomenon of hydroplaning, for example, when facing a large puddle on the road. In that case the way to act is as follows: Hold the steering wheel firmly, without changing course if it is not necessary (if it is, turn it very gently), gently lift your foot from the accelerator and do not brake. Once you overcome the section of water accumulation and regain grip, do “the steps” you should, such as correcting the trajectory or adjusting the speed.

If you experience aquaplanig the most important thing of all is the smoothness: do not accelerate or brake, just turn the wheel slowly if you need to change course.

First aquaplaning tests carried out by Dunlop

Some tips for driving in heavy rain

In addition, the General Directorate of Traffic also offers us some recommendations for driving in heavy rain. First of all, and of course, you should practice a more prudent and calm driving, based on decreased speed, increased safety distance and smoothness when accelerating, braking and turning.

In case of rain it is very important to adjust the anti-fog devices

To try to maintain adequate visibility, they remind us of the importance of activating the defogging system of the glass (sometimes opening the window a little is also helpful), as well as setting the speed of the wiper sweep to the maximum when overtaking, because when we enter just behind the vehicle we are going to pass, the water that gives off will leave us almost blinded. Likewise, it is also important to use the crossing lighting to make it easier for them to see us and reserve the fog lights for situations that do require it and not for a light drizzle, a scenario, which by the way, the use of rear fog lights is prohibited.

Finally, they also remind us of some aspects that a priori may go unnoticed, such as trying to get behind the wheel with the shoe soles as dry as possible, and not just after having stepped on a puddle, because when operating the different pedals there is a risk that the foot will slip.