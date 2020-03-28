Aquaman is a film that has worked very well at the box office as we remember. A success partly made possible by the presence of Jason Momoa. However, if the actor has signed for several films, he also inspired the writers to give birth to a spin-off. A rather rare fact, which necessarily intrigues, especially when you know that the film titled The Trench, should in particular have a serious horrifying dimension. However, the project is gradually revealed.

Aquaman in horror mode

Will it be able to do better than the billion dollars in revenue from the film Aquaman? For the moment nothing is sure yet. But, the Trench (The Trench) has a certain attraction which made curious the public in the first film. We remember this sequence in a particularly dark part of the ocean, these clouds of bloodthirsty creatures that populate one of the underwater kingdoms portrayed in the universe of Aquaman. Aesthetically and from an anguish point of view, we were breathless.

The spin-off should therefore allow us to better discover this universe that we only glimpsed in the first film. On the other hand, it will probably not be necessary to count with Jason Momoa. On the story side, Aquaman screenwriter Johnson-McGoldrick, who is not in the driver’s seat on this project, shared some details on Twitter.

In theory, this should take place between Aquaman 1 and Aquaman 2. But some details are still being worked out.

The horror is certainly there. This is where The Trench will no doubt seek to bet, while at the same time, Aquaman 2 is slowly emerging, scheduled for December 2022 with James Wan in production, Jason Momoa and Amber Heard in front of the camera. Two films that make us want to jump into the water.