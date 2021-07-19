Aquaman to be blonde in DC Comics sequel the Lost Kingdom

Jason Momoa has revealed on his social networks that Aquaman will be blonde in the sequel that is being prepared for DC Comics

The actor despite the reluctance of some fans, proved to have been an excellent casting choice for Aquaman, as the actor has successfully reinvented the King of Atlantis for the DCEU. With his Polynesian heritage and rebellious attitude, Momoa’s Arthur Curry is very different from both the comic book character and the typical image of him in popular culture. However, the Dune star has now confirmed that he will sport a classic signature element of the hero in the announced Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom.

Momoa shared a video with her followers on Instagram this weekend in which she reveals that she is now in London ahead of the start of filming for the James Wan sequel. In the process, Momoa clarified that she is about to dye her long dark locks blonde for the film.

“This is the last day of [cabello] chestnut, ”says Momoa in the video. “I’m going to be blonde. Supposedly have more fun. I do not know anything about that. We will prove it ”.

Momoa’s post has caught the attention of a couple of her iconic DC teammates. Dwayne Johnson who will play Black Adam wished his friend all the best for the shoot. “Have a great shoot brother and give James my love. Have fun!! King of the Sea ”, he commented. Meanwhile, Shazam himself! Zachary Levi added: “Go find him, bro !!!”

The star has sported highlights in her previous appearances as the Justice League, but from the looks of it, she’s turning completely golden for this movie. At the end of Aquaman, Arthur finally got his trident and donned his iconic orange and green suit, adding to this that James Wan would continue to bring Momoa’s character closer to his comic book roots in the sequel. At this rate, you will get one harpoon per hand in Aquaman 3.

Jason Momoa will return to Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom alongside most of the main characters from the first film, including Mera (Amber Heard), Ocean Master (Patrick Wilson), and Black Manta (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II). The details of the story remain secret.

The sequel will hit theaters on December 22, 2022.