‘Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom’: James Wan welcomes Amber Heard to filming

Filming on the 2018 ‘Aquaman’ sequel, ‘Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom’, is about to begin in the UK, where the entire crew is already moving. The film will begin filming in July as confirmed by its protagonist, Jason Momoa, but due to COVID restrictions, the cast that travels to the country must be quarantined, so it seems that Amber Heard is already there isolating herself as a precaution. As the actress herself has shared on her Instagram account, director James Wan and producer Rob Cowan they have celebrated their return with a bouquet of flowers and a card In which it can be read “Amber, welcome back to Atlantis. With love, James and Rob”.

Heard has been sharing frequent posts about his comeback as Mera on his social media, where we have seen her training and reflecting about what the character and the team he works with brings him. Also his co-star, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, has published a snapshot on his Instagram account where he appears studying the script of the film. In ‘Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom’, Abdul-Mateen plays David Kane, aka Black Manta.

Of the best paid

Despite the constant rumors of dismissal and online petitions, not only has Amber Heard not been fired from the DC Extended Universe, but thanks to ‘Aquaman 2’ she will become one of the highest paid actresses of the moment. According to Movieweb, Warner is going to double the actress’s salary, although the medium does not give an exact figure.

‘Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom’, still without an official title in Spanish, It will hit theaters on December 16, 2022.