Aquaman 2 will be titled Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, premiere in 2022

Through a post on Instagram, filmmaker James Wan has officially announced the title of the next film in the Aquaman saga. Your title will be “Aquaman and The Lost Kingdom” as we can see in a series of posters, having a preview of the title design along the way. Obviously this is provisional as the film has not even started filming yet.

It is still too early to know what that Lost Kingdom can refer to, especially because in the film it would be logical to see Arthur in his early days at the helm of the Kingdom of Atlantis. Presumably, it refers to Atlantis itself, though given the fact that we already have a good idea of ​​Atlantis’s identity in the first film, it’s possible that the title has a double meaning, and that we are presented with a new contender for the title. Crown.

It should be remembered that in the DC Extended Universe (DCEU), there are seven Atlantean kingdoms, which were formed after the fall of the Atlantean Empire. The first Aquaman movie featured six of the kingdoms: Atlantis, Xebel, Kingdom of the Trench, Kingdom of the Brine, Kingdom of the Fishermen, and Kingdom of the Deserters. The seventh kingdom, which was missing, was mentioned briefly and it would be logical to think that it can be explored in this new movie.

“Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom” will begin shooting this summer in London under the working title of “Necrus,” and the film has begun to complete its cast. Pilou Asbaek from “Game of Thrones” has joined the sequel in an undisclosed role. Meanwhile, cast members from the previous film return, including Jason Momoa, Amber Heard, and Patrick Wilson, in their respective roles as Arthur, Mera, and Ocean Master.

Momoa was also involved in creating the sequel’s story, before handing over to director James Wan and screenwriter David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick to shape that script.

The film is scheduled to premiere in theaters for the December 16, 2022.