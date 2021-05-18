Aquaman 2: Jason Momoa helped write the story

The success of Aquaman – 73% should not be underestimated. James Wan’s film was not only another much-needed box office triumph, it also received approval from audiences and critics. What made the studio most happy, however, was that it passed the $ 1 billion mark at the global box office. And all those reasons explain that the sequel, Aquaman 2, you’re on your way, now we learn that good old Jason Momoa helped write the movie.

In an interview with Drew Barrymore (via Heroic Hollywood), the actor Jason momoa, who plays Arthur Curry, explained that he was so happy with the film that it turned out to be the first that, immediately after finishing the previous film, he began to write the story of Aquaman 2. The project became a passion of the performer and He introduced it to James Wan and screenwriter David Leslie Johnson, who used it as the basis for the sequel’s script:

After we finished the first one, I went with my writing partner and we created the second one and then we went and presented the idea and the most I can say is that I love it so much that I participated in writing it. So we did the first draft and then James and our original screenwriter David finished it. The hearts of all of us are in it. Instead of just getting a script and doing it, I am 100% motivated by the director and co-writers. That is very exciting for me and I am looking forward to doing it. I’m leaving in July and we start shooting.

The official details about Aquaman 2 have been rare. What is known is that the creative team of the first one will return. This means that the writer, Wan, Momoa and even Amber Heard will return for the second part. Now that DC movies seem to have finally gained priority, both this movie and The Flash They are titles that we can expect between 2022. And with the news that production starts in months, we will surely have more new details soon.

The original film told how Arthur (Momoa) returns to Atlantis to reclaim the throne from his half-brother Orm (Patrick Wilson). To do so, he embarks on a journey that takes him in search of the trident of one of his most legendary ancestors in the company of Mera. This is to regain control of his people before the antagonist manages to declare war on the surface world.

The film also introduced Black Manta (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II), a dangerous pirate who has a personal vendetta against the hero, who caused the death of his father. With the help of Atlantean technology, a super suit is built that allows him to fight Aquaman. In the post-credits scene it is anticipated that he could be the main villain of the second part, but, as we mentioned, there is no official word on this.

Aquaman 2 It is scheduled to premiere on December 16, 2022. It will be one of the three DCEU films that will arrive that year, although the last to be released, along with Black adam Y The Flash. All of these are already in production. Likewise, it is expected that in the first half of the year the franchise will have its first series with Peacemaker, a character that we will see this summer in The Suicide Squad and who is played by John Cena.

