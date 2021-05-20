‘Aquaman 2’: Jason Momoa confirms filming start date

Although ‘Aquaman 2’ is not going to be released until December 16, 2022, with the amount of work that a shoot of these dimensions has in addition to post-production, the logical thing is that the shooting begins soon and, in fact, according to Jason Momoa, it will be next July.

During an appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show, Momoa talked about the status of the sequel and gave some new details such as that he has co-written part of the story himself: “After finishing the first one I went to my writing partner, we imagined the second and we went to present the idea. The best I can say is that I like it so much that I have participated in the process of writing it. We did the first treatment and then James (Wan) and our original screenwriter, David Johnson, finished it. we have put all our hearts into it. Instead of taking a script and just doing it, you are supported by the director and co-writer 100%. So it’s very exciting and I’m looking forward to getting there. I’m leaving in June and we’ll start filming, “he says, referring to the UK where the film will be shot.

Along with Momoa, Patrick Wilson, Temuera Morrison, Pilou Asbæk, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Dolph Lundgren and Amber Heard as Mera participate in ‘Aquaman 2’. Its working title is ‘Necrus’, which for DC fans is, like Atlantis, another domed underwater city and it is known as Black City. It is militarized and although it does not have a stable location it is ruled by the tyrant King Mongo.

You have to train

Of course for a superhero movie before you start shooting the cast has to get in shape with hard training. Heard has been sharing his work at the gym on his Instagram account since, despite the dismissal rumors and online petitions

the actress continues in the DC Extended Universe.

In ‘Aquaman 2’ James Wan returns to directing and will be challenged to match or exceed the success of its predecessor, which grossed $ 1.1 billion at the global box office. Its plot is a complete mystery and we will have to wait until December of next year to enjoy it on the big screen.