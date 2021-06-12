‘Aquaman 2’: James Wan reveals the official title of the film

James Wan, director of ‘Aquaman 2’, has revealed the official title of the new movie from the DC Extended Universe: ‘Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom’. He has done it through his Instagram account in a publication that adds the phrase: “The tide is rising.”

‘Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom’, of which for now we do not know a title in Spanish, will be released in theaters on December 16, 2022 and in addition to having Momoa again in the main role, they also repeat Amber Heard, Nicole Kidman , Willem Dafoe, Patrick Wilson, Dolph Lundgren and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, joined by Pilou Asbæk. The script is signed by David Johnson (‘Warren File: Forced by the devil’). The official argument is not known, but it will begin filming in July in Hawaii and that it will be more serious than the first and “a little more relevant to the world we live in today,” declared the director at the 2020 DC Fandome.

The reaction in networks

Following the reveal, both James Wan and the film have become a trend on social media where most of the fans have received the title with great enthusiasm and expectation. On Twitter you have been able to read things like that it sounds great or that you can not wait to see how the director reapplies his skills and experience in the horror genre in this sequel:

Hey man, all I needa know is that James wan is still directing it and I’m on board. The last one was a really fun watch and can’t wait for this one. https://t.co/ukEN7pPzj8 ? Robby (@TheRealTicTac) June 10, 2021

“Hey, all I need to know is that James Wan is running it too and I’m on board. The last one really fun and I can’t wait for this one.”

aquaman and the lost kingdom has such a good ring to it ? bri (@jxsticeleagues) June 11, 2021

“‘Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom’ sounds great.”

Can’t wait to see this film be darker and use more of James Wan’s horror skills like he said he would at DC FanDome! ?? #AquamanAndTheLostKingdom https://t.co/3NYHflGwu9 pic.twitter.com/icDRcOBXSd ? Jessica Blake? (@ JessicaBlake98) June 10, 2021

“I can’t wait to see this movie that will be darker and take more advantage of James Wan’s horror abilities like he said it would on the DC FanDome!”

The #AquamanAndTheLostKingdom has huge adventure vibes to it. Can’t wait ? Nathaniel LG Hanley (@DrBodyguard) June 11, 2021

“‘Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom’ sounds adventurous. I can’t wait.”