Aquaman 2: James Wan Reveals Movie Title

In December 2018, Aquaman – 73% hit theaters and in a few months it became the highest grossing DC Comics movie in its entire history; This 2021 will be three years since its premiere, and director James Wan along with Jason Momoa and Amber Heard are already working on the long-awaited sequel. Today, the director has released the official title.

Through Instagram, the filmmaker published a photograph where we can read Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom (Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom). This title seems to evoke the kind of fantasy with which Wan wove the weft of the first tape; where the legendary Atlantean empire was divided into several kingdoms by submerging in the ocean, but perhaps it has a meaning that we still do not understand.

Aquaman It was not unanimously applauded by critics, but it did garner greater approval than its DC Extended Universe (DCEU) predecessors such as Batman vs Superman: Dawn of Justice – 27% or Justice League – 41%, and with the huge box office it garnered was no longer as important as what the critics said. Now it only remains to be seen whether the controversy surrounding Amber Heard and her conflict with Johnny Depp does not affect her performance. Here you can see the Instagram post of James wan:

The first film had a budget of almost US $ 200 million, and the second one will surely have a similar one, since it is a blockbuster more focused on fantasy and science fiction, unlike other installments of the franchise that tend to have more in common with traditional superhero stories.

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom is scheduled to premiere in December 2022, and in addition to having back to Jason momoa Y Amber heard In the lead roles, he will have Patrick Wilson as Orm, Temuera Morrison as Tom Curry, and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as Black Manta.

The first appearance of Jason momoa how aquaman came on Batman vs Superman: Dawn of Justice, in a very short cameo near the end. His true introduction to the DC cinematic universe was in League of Justice, a film that was destroyed by critics and did not even convince the fans. It took almost four years for us to see the original version of the film as Zack Snyder envisioned it. Thanks to an intense fan campaign Zack Snyder’s Justice League – 82% saw the light on HBO Max, but with important contradictions regarding Aquaman, which makes it non-canonical within the continuity of current installments. The best example is that the Atlanteans do not speak underwater, but communicate with sounds that evoke a marine animal, and to speak with words they must make an air bubble under water.

Aquaman used to be a superhero who did not command much respect, due to his portrayal in the cartoon of The super friends, but thanks to Snyder already Jason momoa, is now considered one of the best elements of the DCEU.

