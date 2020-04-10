Aquaman 2: Fans gather 400 thousand signatures to remove Amber Heard from filming | INSTAGRAM

So far, and despite the evidence that exists against the actress, Warner Bros. has not confirmed or denied her dismissal.

The annoyance of DC fans has been growing more and more, so fans are demanding that Amber stop playing her role as Mera due to the scandals of her relationship with famed Johnny Depp.

The abuse scandal between Amber Heard and Johnny Depp to date continues to have repercussions for the actress, especially after alleged evidence was revealed that confirms that she was the one who attacked the actor and not vice versa, as the actress claimed. Given this, fans gathered 400 thousand signatures so that the interpreter does not retake the role of Mera in “Aquaman 2”.

This was done through an open petition on Change.org, where it is stated that she has launched a campaign against her ex-husband, lying and modifying evidence in order to appear as a victim of abuse.

After the unexpected turn that was seen in the story of violence that involved Depp and Heard, where the alleged victim became the victimizer, different people around the world began campaigns to harm the artist, as a request that she withdraw as LÓreal spokesman and even also that he is expelled from the DCEU, the latter being the one that has most supported by Internet users.

Since her divorce problems with the actor, as well as many other evidences that can be demonstrated that she has abused her ex-partners in a way that has left her unfortunately unfavorable to society.

Depp and Heard consummated their marriage in 2015, after 3 years engaged. However, in May 2016, the actress requested a restraining order against Depp, after having accused him of physical violence. Jhonny flatly denied the facts, but in the end they ended up deciding that it was better to divorce in August of that same year through a priate agreement in which Amber received the amount of $ 7 million that she chose to donate to charity.

The role of victim Heard had played until a few months ago has crumbled and could pay dearly. Earlier this year audios were revealed where Heard admitted to hitting his then-husband, and even mocked him for behaving “like a baby” by adding that no one would believe him.

Everything indicates that the actress falsified evidence to accuse her now ex-husband, for which she can be sentenced to spend up to three years in prison. In this way, Heard’s career, as well as his freedom, seems to be hanging by a thread and, furthermore, fortunately, the requests circulating on the Internet have already reached a significant number of signatures.

While the outlook is not very encouraging for Amber, everything seems to indicate that Disney could seek Depp again for the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise, a job he lost due to the false accusations of his ex-wife.

