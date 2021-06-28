Aquaman 2 Director Announces Film Shooting Start

In accordance with the calendar that those involved have indicated to us, Shooting of the second Aquaman movie officially begins. Director James wan has confirmed by his Instagram account the start of production of this Aquaman 2, officially titled “Aquaman and The Lost Kingdom”. The clapperboard photo Wan shared also confirms that cinematographer Don Burgess returns for this film, as I did with the previous installment. This filming has started in the UK.

Wan’s photo below shows an icy set and reiterates the sequel’s working title, “Nercus,” a reference to the kingdom of the Mongo King aka The Black City.

Filming will take place at Warner Bros. Leavesden Studios in Watford, England, which represents a slight change in location, as the first film was shot at Village Roadshow Studios in Australia. The English facilities are also being used for the “The Flash” movie, along with other recently shot Warner Bros. movies such as “The Batman” and Fantastic Beasts 3.

This DC film joins other productions already underway, such as Dwayne Johnson’s “Black Adam” which is about to end; “Shazam! Fury of The Gods, ”by David F. Sandberg who has been in Atlanta recently; or the aforementioned Flash movie.

The confirmed comebacks for this film are Jason Momoa, Amber Heard, Patrick Wilson, Dolph Lundgren and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II; They are joined by the actor Pilou Asbaek, whose incorporation was announced weeks ago although his role was not revealed. It is suspected that he may play the ruler Mordo of the underwater city, although at the time it was thought that he could be the Atlantean eco-terrorist Corum Rath.

“Aquaman and The Lost Kingdom” will be released in theaters on December 16, 2022, taking on James Cameron’s Avatar 2 in theaters.