Aquaman 2: DC fans threaten to boycott movie for failing to fire Amber Heard

After the legal dispute between Amber Heard (Aquaman – 73%, Justice League – 41%) and her ex-husband, Johnny Depp (Minamata – 35%, Waiting for the Barbarians – 51%), impacted on the career of both in different ways, many DC fans have been furious on social networks over the fact that Warner Bros. made the decision not to fire the actress from Aquaman 2, when it did choose to run the actor from the Fantastic Animals franchise .

The sequel to Aquaman, which will be named Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, begins filming at the end of June in the UK and although the premiere is scheduled for the end of next year, many DC fans have organized on social media to boycott the film, as they are furious that Heard will reprise his role as Mera.

For many months, there were rumors that Warner Bros. would fire the actress, because during the trial she faced against Depp, the interpreter’s violent behavior was revealed, it was even said that Emilia Clarke would assume the role of Mera for the second installment of AquamanHowever, in the end nothing happened and Heard has more than assured his place in the sequel.

In fact, just a few days ago, the actress shared a photo on her Twitter account with a card from director James Wan and producer Rob cowan, who sent her flowers and welcomed her Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom.

🧜🏻‍♀️ in quarantine pic.twitter.com/80ZD9E5WSS – Amber Heard (@realamberheard) June 19, 2021

In this way, now that the battle to get her out of the movie has been lost by fans, the fight has turned to boycotting the movie in its entirety. This is how more than 21,000 people have signed a petition on Change.org inviting people not to see the film when it opens next year. In addition, Twitter has been filled with messages from users warning that they will not see the film and that it will surely fail.

Here are some of the most prominent tweets about the boycott of Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom:

Please @wbpictures transfer Amber Heard’s salary money for Aquaman 2 directly to CHLA and Johnny Depp’s bank account. You don’t need to keep another seven million from the boycott, I can’t wait!

Please @wbpictures transfer the money of Amber Heard’s salary for Aquaman 2 directly to CHLA and Johnny Depp’s bank account. No need for her to keep another seven million 😉 oof the boycott, can’t wait! – 𝖙𝖍𝖊 𝖉𝖞𝖓𝖆𝖒𝖔 (@thefordtweets) June 19, 2021

I will continue to boycott Aquaman 2 and @wbpictures since they turned a blind eye and hired Amber Heard. If you want to see a good movie go to #CityOfLies or #MinamataFilm with Johnny Depp. They are both great movies.

I will continue to boycott Aquaman 2 and @wbpictures since they turned a blind eye and hired Amber Heard. If you want to see a good movie go see #CityOfLies or #MinamataFilm with Johnny Depp. Both are excellent films. – QueenOfHearts (@WineDoodles) June 11, 2021

@wbpictures is employing @realamberheard despite her past as a domestic abuser. We will boycott Aquaman 2. We will steal everything related, we will protest, we will burn. We will never rest.

@wbpictures is employing @realamberheard despite her past as a domestic abuser. We will boycott aquaman 2. Steal anything we related, protest, burn it to the ground. We will never rest. – MyNikkys (@MyNikkys) June 20, 2021

Everyone must boycott Aquaman 2! What a disgusting slap in the face for survivors of domestic violence. # boycottaquaman2

Everyone must boycott Aquaman 2! What a disgusting slap in the face to Dv survivors. # Boycottaquaman2 – Rhi Murray (@ RhiRhi45641708) June 19, 2021

I love Jason Momoa, but we have to boycott Aquaman 2 if @realamberheard is in it … no question.

I love Jason Momoa but we need to boycott Aquaman 2 if @realamberheard is in it … no question. – seon (@seondingh) June 19, 2021

