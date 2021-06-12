Aquaman 2: Amber Heard shares a photo with Jason Momoa for the start of production – Tomatazos

In recent years the name of Amber Heard has stood out in an important way due to her controversial divorce with Johnny Depp, because beyond the end of a marriage, there have been constant attacks where both sides point out violent acts by the other. Lawsuits continue to mount, some for domestic violence, others for defamation, and the scandal does not seem to have the intention of diminishing.

This conflict between the actors has also left the courts to become a topic of discussion among fans, especially because of the way in which the work of the protagonist of Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl – 79% have been damaged. The ex-partner was an important part of Warner Bros. productions and due to the constant conflicts that have been made public, the studio chose to have to choose only one of them.

This would bring Depp’s dismissal from the third installment of Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them – 73%, even though filming had already started, leaving Amber in the role of Mera for future Aquaman sequels – 73%. This decision angered the actor’s followers, who demanded that the same measures be taken with the actress, since Johnny’s career was affected by the termination of his contract with other companies.

However, Warner has ignored requests and Heard has remained present in the DCEU, which has brought him strong criticism since his reappearance in Zack Snyder’s Justice League – 82%. Although rumors emerged last year about the company’s supposed search to bring in a new co-star, yesterday afternoon the actress shared a photo accompanied by Jason Momoa on the occasion of the start of production of Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom.

Ready to get back to this.

This publication has been accompanied by continuous criticism and attacks by Johnny’s followers, who condemn his continued preference. So far, Change.org’s petition for her to be fired from Warner Bros. is still on the move and has accumulated 1.84 million signatures, however this does not appear to have any effect on decisions for the film.

Last year, Heard hinted that the hate campaign against him was nothing more than a paid product to affect his image. During the interview with Entertainment Weekly, the actress assured that said movement had no basis and that she was happy to continue in the James Wan project.

Paid rumors and paid social media campaigns don’t dictate [las decisiones de casting] because they have no basis in reality. Only fans made Aquaman and Aquaman 2 come true. I’m excited to start next year.

This new movie is expected to hit screens on December 16, 2022, meanwhile, Amber has just released a tape called Gully, While Jason momoa has shared some previews of the See series, which will premiere its second season on Apple TV Plus in August this year.