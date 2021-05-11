Aquaman 2: Amber Heard says her portrayal as Mera inspires people

Amber Heard was able to keep her job at Warner Bros. despite the bad reputation she generated in 2020. The 35-year-old actress will return as Mera in Aquaman 2 and is very excited about the prospect. Through social networks, he shares some images with fans and ensures that his interpretation of Princess Marina is capable of inspiring people. It is clear that Heard He still has a broad social media fan base who is watching his footsteps and admiring his work in the DC Extended Universe.

2018 was a great year for Amber heard. She had been cast by Warner Bros. as the female lead in Aquaman – 73%, a film that became a surprising success for the studio, grossing more than $ 1 billion worldwide. The press and fans adored Amber, her talent and beauty in front of the camera impressed the networks and she became one of the favorite girls in the genre. But that stage of abundance did not last long, because in a short time came the lawsuit for defamation at the hands of Johnny Depp, along with a long legal battle to save their names. Although Heard won the other London trial involving The Sun, things did not improve for her.

Despite his triumph at the English court, Amber heard she earned public condemnation and was booed, insulted and condemned by hundreds of thousands of people. But Warner Bros. did not dismiss her and kept her role in Aquaman 2, a film whose filming will begin very soon. Through her profile on Instagram, Heard shares some photos with fans and writes that the most satisfying thing about being Mera in the DCEU is being able to be a symbol for the public:

The best part of being Mera is meeting all the people you inspire. Ready for the second round?

With the incredible collection of Aquaman globally it was obvious that Warner was not going to sit idly by. The company confirmed the sequel long before the film’s release, an action that spoke of the deep trust placed by executives in the project’s filmmakers. One wonders if with the permanence of Amber Heard in the cast Aquaman 2 will achieve or exceed the figure of 2018, the actress has many detractors and that is not good for the study. The film will hit theaters in December 2022 and things could be very different for Heard during that time.

Of course fans of Johnny depp they are completely horrified that Amber heard continue to be present in the DCEU, which is why they have launched numerous campaigns seeking to overthrow her, but none have worked so far. Mera is a very important character in the saga, she is a powerful witch of the oceans and a companion of Arthur Curry, so the studio cannot easily get rid of her.

For the moment Amber heard rest assured that your contract with Aquaman 2 be safe. But the future is very uncertain for her: social networks do not want her and online there are countless requests to remove her from future projects in the DCEU. What studio would want to hire an actress so hated by the web? The vast majority of Internet users are on the side of Johnny deppeven after being fired from Fantastic Beasts 3.

Aquaman 2 It will hit theaters on December 16, 2022. Will Mera’s impact on the plot be significant and will it be reduced by the scandal?

