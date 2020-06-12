Radio waves travel with difficulty through water, making it difficult for divers or submersibles to transmit information wirelessly to the surface.

However, scientists are trying to change that by developing an underwater version of Wi-Fi. The research is described in a study recently published in the journal IEEE Communications.

Aqua-Fi

This new experimental system, known as Aqua-Fi, basically works when the diver starts sending data (photos or videos) from his smartphone (contained in an airtight case). Data is transmitted as radio waves to a device mounted in the diver’s air tanks.

Then a microcomputer would convert the data into a series of ultrafast light pulses, each pulse representing a 1 or 0 in binary code. Those pulses would later be emitted towards the surface, using an integrated 520 nanometer laser or green LED array: LEDs could send data over relatively short distances with little power, while lasers could send data farther but would use more energy to do so.

Upon reaching the surface, the light pulses would be received by a photodetector at the bottom of a ship, and a computer would process the data. From there, files could be uploaded to the internet via satellite.

Until now, the Aqua-Fi system has been used to upload and download multimedia between two computers located a few meters away in calm water. However, before it can come into use in the real world, it will have to adapt to face challenges such as the light scattering effect of water.

