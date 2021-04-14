Apu voice actor apologizes

Share

After all the scandal that was generated with Apu in The Simpsons, his voice actor decided to apologize to the Indian community.

More than a year ago, Hank Azaria stopped being the voice of Apu, the mythical owner of the Badulaque, and the one who disappeared in the new seasons of The Simpsons. The documentary ‘My Problem With Apu’ released in 2017, caused the iconic series to be seen in the rush to make modifications to characters and its original actors. Last summer the producers ended up announcing that no white actor would voice characters of color, abandoning Azaria to Apu and Carl, who was now voiced by Alex Désert. A similar fate had the character of Dr. Julius Hibbert, now being played by Harry Shearer.

Some changes that Hank Azaria, who also voices characters like Moe or Chief Wiggum in The Simpsons, now admits that they had to have been done much earlier. The actor reviewed his career and also took the opportunity to apologize to the Indian community in the US: “I have had a date with destiny with this matter for about 31 years. I apologize for my part in creating that and participating in that. A part of me feels that I have to go to all the Indians in this country and apologize personally. And sometimes I do it when it comes up. “

The former voice of Apu

Azaria also revealed that what made him change his mind was the documentary made by comedian Hari Kondabolu, which went on to point out the harmful impact of Apu’s portrayal in The Simpsons on stereotypes against his ethnicity. “They caught my attention publicly. They canceled me, however you want to say it. And with great intensity ”, he said. At the same time, he admitted that this cancellation at another time in his life would have been taken with a lot of “defensive feelings, a lot of pain and a lot of anger,” he said.

