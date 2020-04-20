Aptoide, the popular app store for Android smartphones, has been the victim of a hack that affects 39 million accounts, as reported by ZDNet. Data that has been compromised includes email addresses, “hashed” passwords, real names, IP addresses, and certain device details.

The data obtained in the Aptoide hack have been posted on a well-known hacking forum, as reported by the ZDNet publication. The person in charge, for the moment, has leaked the details of 20 million users, but claims to have in his possession a broader set that affects some 39 million accounts in total. The hack, as explained in the same forum, occurred in early April.

The specialized media ZDNet claims to have obtained a copy of the data published by the hacker with the help of the Under The Breach service. The accounts affected, as they explain, were created between July 21, 2016 and January 28, 2018. Attachments include, in addition to those already mentioned, technical details such as tokens, account statements, developer tokens, etc.

Aptoide is a store of applications for Android smartphones of Portuguese origin that started operating in 2011, when the Android operating system was expanding around the world at high speed. On his website he claims to have more than 250 million users, have more than 7,000 million accumulated downloads and a catalog with more than one million applications available. The company also notes that its app store has no geographic restrictions and has one of the most advanced malware detection systems on the market.

Aptoide also claims to be behind the app stores of six of the world’s largest smartphone manufacturers, although it does not mention which ones it refers to. On their website they claim to be “revolutionizing the distribution and discovery of applications”.

