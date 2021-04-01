Berkeley Energía: April will be a crucial month

Berkeley Energía continues to play a lot and its destiny will be determined by the Congress of Deputies. However, in that sense some movement was expected in the month of March, which in the end has not occurred. Everything has been delayed in the Lower House, procedures and appearances while the market value is losing monthly steam.

In its stock chart we see how Berkeley, the waiting time is doing badly. It has already lost the level of 0.40 euros per share that it had held since the end of last month, with many nerves on the part of investors about the viability of the mine given the reluctance of the government to start up. In March the value fell by 3%, in the last twenty sessions it also moved negatively with more bulky losses, of 8%, while so far this year Berkeley maintains the upward trend, with advances of 8%.

As shown by the premium indicators of Investment Strategies, the security moves in consolidation mode with a reduction of two points in its rating and reaches 6.5 total points of the 10 possible. With a trend that is bullish in the long term, but bearish in the short term. With total slow and fast positive moment and mixed business volume, increasing in the long term and decreasing in the medium. As for the volatility of the security, measured in terms of the amplitude range, it is increasing in the long term and decreasing in the medium term.

We said that April will be fundamental for the company, since, although there may be further delays, as occurred in March, it is expected that on the 16th, at noon in Congress, the presentation of the Draft Law on climate change and energy transition will be discussed. . And that is where the problem begins, due to the amendments made that do not seem to be entirely clear regarding the possibility that Berkeley could open the largest open-pit uranium mine in Europe in Retortillo, Salamanca.

And it is that the company has put in place a whole judicial mechanism to take legal action and defend itself against a possible no of the law to that opening. Hence the qualifications in its wording to avoid lawsuits in Moncloa in a Law that the Australian company says will not have retroactive effect, and therefore will not invalidate the opening and that the government does not support when it understands that it conflicts with the idea of zero polluting emissions by 2050 in our country.

It also remains to be established, as still is not on the agenda of the Congress of April 12, and in parallel, the expected appearance of the president of the Nuclear Safety Council (CSN), Josep María Serena, of the Nuclear Safety Council, who will present to the Energy Commission the letters sent by the company and other organizations and who considers pressure for the opening of the mine to take place.

Let us remember that the latest provisional authorizations have come from the CSN and this, after more than 190 accumulated by Berkeley since the project began, would be the final one, for or against the mine. His recommendation would go to the government, which would have the final decision on the matter.

