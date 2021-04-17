April update: should you buy or sell Compound (COMP)?

The Compound (COMP) price has advanced from $ 400.80 above $ 600 since the beginning of April, and the current price is around $ 578. This cryptocurrency continues to trade in a buy zone, but if the price falls below $ 500, it would be a strong ‘sell’ signal and the next target could be around $ 400.

Fundamental analysis: Compound has embraced a multi-chain future with Testnet ‘Gateway’

Compound is a blockchain-based decentralized protocol that allows its users to lend and borrow cryptocurrencies. Compound raised $ 25 million in 2019 to expand crypto lending, and the main feature of this project includes the benefits of blockchain in a rapidly expanding DeFi ecosystem.

There are many cryptocurrencies that can be loaned or borrowed using this protocol, and according to its official website, Compund was created for developers to unlock a universe of open financial applications.

The native utility token for this protocol is COMP, and anyone who owns at least 1% of the total supply can vote on proposals. The COMP token is distributed to all lenders and borrowers in this protocol, and its liquidity has increased dramatically in a very short period of time.

Compound Finance founder Robert Leshner said the legacy financial system is slow, inefficient and limited by middlemen. A team behind this project is on a mission to change that, and in March, Compound embraced a multi-chain future with ‘Gateway’ Testnet.

“Gateway is truly designed for a multi-chain future where assets live on multiple blockchains and where decentralized financial applications and logic also run on multiple blockchains. Gateway will be able to transfer assets from one blockchain to another using specific bridges called “starports, and will be governed by the same COMP token,” said Robert Leshner.

Through Gateway, Compound Finance could become the cornerstone of an envisioned ‘multi-chain future’, yet COMP investors should be aware that this is still a very risky cryptocurrency.

Technical Analysis: $ 600 Represents First Resistance Level

Essential resistance levels are $ 600, $ 650, and $ 700; $ 500 and $ 400 represent strong support levels. If the price breaks above the $ 600 resistance level again, it would be a signal to trade Compound (COMP), and the next price target could be around $ 650.

On the other hand, if the price falls below the $ 500 support level, it would be a firm sell signal, and the next target could be around $ 400.

Compound (COMP) could advance further into the ongoing bull market, and if the price jumps once again above $ 600, the next price target could be around $ 650 or even $ 700. Through Gateway, Compound Finance could become the cornerstone of an envisioned ‘multi-chain future’, yet COMP investors should be aware that this is still a very risky cryptocurrency.