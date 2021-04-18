April Update: Should I Buy or Sell Theta (THETA)?

The cryptocurrency market continues under pressure, the price of Bitcoin fell below $ 52,000 this Sunday, and the risk of further declines is not over yet. Theta (THETA) is also losing its value; In less than two days, this cryptocurrency price has weakened from $ 16.6 to $ 8.96, and the current price is around $ 11.40.

Fundamental analysis: Theta received a third US patent last week

Theta is a decentralized peer-to-peer network that launched in 2019 and according to Steve Chen, YouTube co-founder, this network could improve the video streaming industry. Theta offers better video delivery at lower costs, and it is important to note that it was awarded a third US patent last week for “Methods and Systems for Peer Discovery in a Decentralized Data Transmission and Delivery Network.”

“Patented Peer Discovery technology uses advanced algorithms to improve the robustness and connectivity of Theta’s peer-to-peer edge network, resulting in significantly improved video delivery quality. To achieve optimal node sharing in a decentralized network, a complex set of decision rules and machine learning is needed to continuously match the peers that will best deliver real-time video segments, ”Theta reported.

Theta (THETA) liquidity has increased dramatically in recent weeks, and the price of this cryptocurrency advanced above the $ 16 resistance in April. The cryptocurrency market is losing value this Sunday, the price of Theta (THETA) may again weaken below the strong support level around 10 dollars, and it may not be the best time to buy this cryptocurrency.

Scott Minerd of Guggenheim Partners said that Bitcoin could retest the $ 30,000 support level and if this happens, all other cryptocurrencies could have much lower price levels. The UBS bank also warned its clients that buying cryptocurrencies is still a gamble, not an investment.

“Without yield generation, crypto valuation models are based on theoretical future use cases, which cannot be assured,” UBS reported last week.

Technical Analysis: Theta (THETA) Still Under Pressure

Data source: tradingview.com

Theta (THETA) has extended its correction from the recent highs above $ 16, but if the price jumps back above the $ 14 resistance, it would be a signal to buy THETA.

The next price target could be around $ 15 or even $ 16; still, if the price falls below the $ 10 support again, it would be a strong “sell” signal.

Theta price (THETA) has extended its correction from all-time highs, and the risk of further declines is not over yet. Theta (THETA) may again weaken below the strong support level around $ 10, and it may not be the best time to buy this cryptocurrency.