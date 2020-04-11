I have mixed feelings with fixed date memories. Come if it is to commemorate a birth. Maybe when you turn a year (or a month, of course) since you fell in love. But remembering the deaths, the ruptures, what was and left a bitterness in the memory, makes me uncomfortable. It is seen that my desire for some memories, I think as I write it, is related to what is not because it stopped being against my will.

Three years ago today my old woman died. The day before yesterday, 25 years after my dad’s death. April is (did it know how to be?) The month that excites me the most. Naive and unfounded enthusiasm. But real. His days are cool in the morning, warm when looking for the path of the sun while squinting against a poorly painted wall, reddish as the leaves of the liquid amber from my neighborhood in Rosario. That because I turn years in a week? I don `t believe. There is also the tirria, different I think, for the memory of a fixed date in the first person. I don’t know how to celebrate that day. It’s not that I don’t like my birthday. I can not be the host of a day (less than a party) that calls my name and my birth certificate. It amuses me to organize birthdays of which I want. I can’t find a natural position for my body when celebrating mine. My back hurts from so much improper posture that I imprint my humanity to go through such an event with feigned comfort.

April is my desired month. Although 9 was my old man, although 11 was my mother. The memory of not being cannot with my desire to be in the future tense.

If the coronavirus took all the hugs and kisses from us, if this ugly bug instilled in us with perversity rarely seen the distrust towards the other that almost does not admit proof to the contrary, total mistrust by the mere presence within a meter, also This sinister and invisible being robbed me of my desire to openl. I don’t want this April. We will see next year. But that this, in April 2020, the one that corresponds. Not me.

Because this anguish of the crown, it is evident, fixes me on that ceasing to be against my will. There were many April without my parents. but this one hurts especially.

That my old men died was an obvious slap in the face to my legitimate desire to discuss the finiteness of existence. I always knew that we were all going to die but I never imagined that such arbitrariness could hit two guys that I love and admire. Reality was showing before my eyes. I closed them and dreamed that secret dream of the immortality of the two as an exception to the confirmed rule.

Maria Olimpia and Luciano are (I do not write “went” with all deliberation) of those endearing cases of beloved parents. But, at the same time, admired. To her for her tenacity and determination. To him for his wisdom and honor, for his word put into action. And, yes, I miss them.

I didn’t know that isolation brings memories together. I am surprised at the lack of contact with others piled up with the desire for belonging. That was my parents that I remember today. A desire to belong to a blood shared by accident but transformed into a solid lineage that was built from love and admiration. Death could not with my conviction of being their proud son. The physical absence did not mitigate for a second the carnal reference to that lineage. Own, shared, fun, stormy, light and chiaroscuro, never full shade. Today, as an epiphany, I am aware of this.

I remember them today. And I kick the table of my denial of fixed loss dates. I tighten the rope that of the joyous life drive to always know the son of Maria Olimpia and Luciano, two references of love and respect, that not even the fear of the coronavirus is capable of distancing me a mere millimeter. At your side. And they, mine. What if. I miss you. Much.