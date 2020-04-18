Fur fourth consecutive month, the volume of rain exceeds the average in Belo Horizonte. In April, the total rainfall accumulated in 16 days was already 26% above the average climatological value for the month, according to INMET – Instituto Nacional de Meteorologia.

In the period of 1 to 16 April 2020, INMET recorded 94.1 mm of rain in the region of the Santo Agostinho weather station, southeastern Belo Horizonte. This value is 26% above the average for April which is 74.7 mm.

Since the beginning of the year, the capital of Minas Gerais has received approximately 1718 mm of rain, and the climatological average for one year is 1602.9 mm, according to INMET data for the period from 1981 to 2010.

More rain in April

In a normal situation, Belo Horizonte would no longer have rain as frequently in April as it is having in 2020. The explanation for the continuity the humidity in April is in the temperature below the normal of the South Atlantic Ocean in the coast of the Southeast Region.

Patricia Madeira, a meteorologist at Climatempo, a specialist in climate forecasting, notes that “the Atlantic is still cold, with temperature below normal in a large portion throughout the coast of the Southeast Region. This will make the instability persists over Minas Gerais and several areas in the Southeast during the second half of April. At cold fronts will be stopped for a few days on the Minas Gerais – Espírito Santo – Bahia axis, which will bring more rain to Belo Horizonte. “

Trend for May

In May, Patricia Madeira expects a reduction in humidity. “Names of in May we will see a big reduction in humidity. Belo Horizonte must have sunny days, some clouds, but little rain. The cold fronts of May will pass more oceanically over the Southeast and will not have much effect on the region of Belo Horizonte and Minas Gerais, in general. But it has a cold front at the end of may which should bring relevant rain to the mining capital.

In relation to cold, Patrícia signals that “the expectation is that in second week of May, Belo Horizonte feel the effects of a cold air mass of polar origin, which should cause a noticeable drop in temperature. “

