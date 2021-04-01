April premieres on Netflix

We are going with the releases that we will have available on Netflix throughout the month of April. Regarding original films of the platform, we will have ‘The appearance of things‘with Amanda Seyfried, the animated film’Connected. Family mode‘or’Thunder Patrol‘, an action comedy directed by Ben Falcone (‘ Tammy ‘) and starring Melissa McCarthy and Octavia Spencer as two great friends who suddenly achieve superpowers thanks to the magic of science.

Regarding series, the first seasons of ‘The snake’, ‘Dad, cut yourself a little!’, ‘Shadow and bone’ or ‘The innocent’, the latter an eight-episode miniseries created by Oriol Paulo and starring Mario Casas and Aura Garrido as Mateo and Olivia, a married couple who will have to rebuild their lives for the second time after receiving disturbing and surprising news.

Here are the premieres of movies, series and documentaries that will arrive on Netflix next month:

April 1st: ‘Chamber of terror’ T2 (series)



April 2: ‘The snake’ (Serie)



April 7: ‘Dolly Parton: A MusiCares Tribute’ (documentary film)



April 8: ‘From yakuza to householder’ (anime)



April 9th: ‘Thunder Patrol‘(movie)



April 12th: ‘I leave it when I want‘(movie)



April 14th: ‘The Circle’ T2 (series)



April 14th: ‘Of love and monsters‘(movie)



April 14th: ‘Dad, cut yourself a little!’ (Serie)



April 14th: ‘Why Did You Kill Me?’ (documentary film)



April 15: ‘Rich women of Beverly Hills’ T3-T4 (series)



April 16th: ‘Many children, a monkey and a castle‘(movie)



April 18th: ‘Luis Miguel: the series’ T2 (series)



April 20th: ‘Vis a vis: The oasis’ (Serie)



April 23rd: ‘Shadow and bone’ (Serie)



April 29: ‘The appearance of things‘(movie)



April 30th: ‘The innocent’ (Serie)



April 30th: ‘Connected. Family mode‘(movie)