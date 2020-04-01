Several countries around the world celebrate their April Fool’s Day today

The media invent the most surreal Formula 1 news today

The coronavirus crisis has not made the media across Europe lose their humor. Today they celebrate their particular April Fool’s Day, April Fool’s Day. We review the jokes about Formula 1 with which we have laughed the most.

Ron Dennis and Eddie Jordan will lead Porsche’s return to F1: The couple will lead the return of the German brand to the Great Circus. The team will be named ‘Porsche Project-5 Formula 1 Team’ in honor of Project 4, the team that merged with McLaren in 1980. They build a track in honor of Hamilton in the shape of 44 in Saudi Arabia: The German website Motorsport-Total talks about a new project to build the Lewis Hamilton LH44 Grand Prix circuit, a 44-shaped track designed to be built in the Emirate of Sharjah. The project, funded by Sheik Yasir bin Amahed al-Maris, will be ready in 2023.

Formula 1 will race a GP on the Moon this 2020: The first race of the season already has a location, it will be run at La Luna in an unprecedented event that will be held on May 4. Disney buys Formula 1: The coronavirus crisis makes Liberty Media put the sport on sale and Disney has decided to invest in the queen category. Penske buys Formula 1; Stroll and Wolff, Ferrari: It is not enough for the American giant to have bought the IndyCar and the Indianapolis circuit recently, it is also encouraged by F1. In addition, Lawrence Stroll and Toto Wolff, recently related to Aston Martin, acquire Ferrari. The first half of the 2020 season will be played only in France: A new joke from the friends of Motorsport-Total, who propose holding ten races, all of them at Paul Ricard, as an emergency plan in the face of the coronavirus crisis.

We are sorry that none of this news is true, which would you like to see happen?

